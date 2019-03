Donegal celebrated their return to the top tier in the Allainz National Football league with a two point victory over Meath in the Division 2 Final on Saturday.

A good night for Donegal at Croker Park and a memorable night for Neil McGee.

The Gaoth Dobhair full back broke the record for Donegal appearances on Saturday as he was launched from the bench in the first half to take to the field for the 174th time in a Donegal shirt…