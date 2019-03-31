Over 700 take part in RunDonegal Women’s 5k

Over 700 took part in this morning’s RunDonegal Women’s 5k which was held through the Twin Towns.

706 took the starter’s gun which was fired by Triathlon Ireland Development Officer and motivational speaker, Nikki Bradley. Conditions for the event were perfect.

The race was won by Leoni Mullen in 19:15, with Karen Gallagher second in 19:56 and Aoife McGrath third in 20:16.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Brid Carr Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

Speaking as the last of the competitors crossed the finish line at the Finn Valley Sports Centre, race director, Grace Boyle, said she was delighted with the turnout.

“Given that there are other things clashing with the race in the locality today, we are thrilled with the entry. There was a big surge in the online entries towards the end of the week and I have no doubt the good morning was a factor in attracting those who might have been undecided up until this morning,” she commented.

“There are so many winners from this event today – the women who came from all parts of the county and took part, the Brid Carr Ovarian Cancer Research Fund which continues to make great inroads, and the awareness about ovarian cancer a mass participation event like this creates,” she added.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to all those who helped out in the buildup to today, to Finn Valley AC for allowing us to host it again at their centre this year and to all who officiated and made sure that all who took part got around safe and sound. Thanks also to those who made a donation to the cause online. Every euro raised will go directly to the fund.”