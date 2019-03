Donegal Jockey Martin Harley has taken his second win in Hong Kong.

Earlier today, the Trentagh man tasted success for his first win at the Sha Tin course.

He rode Indigenous Star to victory at 5/1 in the Kat O Hoi Handicap for Trainer PF Yiu.

At the start of March his guided High Five to victory at a massive 87/1 in the Fenwick Handicap at Happy Valley.

Harley made the switch to Hong Kong in February on a three month riding licence.