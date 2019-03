Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers shared the spoils in the top of the table Ulster Senior League clash on Sunday afternoon.

It means both sides stay joint top with Cockhill having a game in hand.

Chris Ashmore reports on the 0-0 draw at the Charlie O’Donnell Grounds…

Cockhill Manager Gavin Cullen felt they shoud of got more out of the game…

Letterkenny Manager Eamon McConigley knows Cockhill have a big advantage ahead of the season run in…