Calls for zero tolerance after ambulance crew attacked Enniskillen

A West-Tyrone MLA is calling for a zero tolerance approach against attacks on ambulance crew and other health service personnel.

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has said those on the front line of the health service must be afforded maximum protection.

It comes following an assault on female ambulance crew member in Enniskillen last week.

The incident happened early last Wednesday morning when an ambulance crew was called to a house in Enniskillen.

It’s reported a male attacked a female ambulance crew member, punching her repeatedly in the stomach and head before a police officer, who was already on scene, was able to physically restrain him.

The victim of the attack has now been placed onto sick leave as a result of injuries sustained.

Speaking after the incident, West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly has said the number and serious nature of assaults against ambulance personnel and other health service workers is on the rise.

She has called on authorities to adopt a zero tolerance approach to such incidents, saying that “those in the front line of (the) health service must be afforded maximum protection”.