Millions of people around the world will come together to mark Earth Hour this evening to inspire action on climate change.

People in more than 180 countries will switch off their lights between 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

Áras an Uachtaráin will go dark, as will Leinster House, Trim Castle, Ross Castle and the Rock of Cashel.

Around the world, the Eiffel Tower, Empire State Building, Sydney Opera House and Burj Kalifa are among more than 17,000 global landmarks taking part.