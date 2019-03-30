Noreen Bonner wins individual bronze and team gold medals in World Masters

Donegal’s Noreen Bonner has won a Bronze individual medal in the World half marathon in Poland in the O-60 category.

And she was first Irish lady home so helped the Irish team to take a gold medal.

This is just the latest success for the Irish and it’s been a particularly good masters championships for the big Donegal and Finn Valley contingent.

Highland Radio’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle outlined the details on Saturday Sport with Chris Ashmore and also updated him on Donegal success at the National Juvenile Indoor Championships in Athlone.