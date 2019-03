Michael Murphy was understandably delighted as Donegal lifted the Allianz National Football League Division 2 title by beating Meath 1-17 to 1-15 at Croke Park.

He praised his team-mates as they had to come from behind.

Donegal played particularly well in the second half.

And as he told Oisin Kelly he is hoping that Donegal will be back in Croke Park later in the year.