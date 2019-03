Michael Murphy was the man of the match for Donegal in their 1-17 to 1-15 defeat of Meath in the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final at Croke Park.

Highland Radio match analyst Brendan Kilcoyle was full of praise for the big Glenswilly man who scored seven points.

He also highlighted other positives from the Donegal display as the team celebrates promotion and also winning the Division 2 silverware.