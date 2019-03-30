Implications of latest Brexit vote are “grave” – Theresa May

The UK prime minister has been urged by her own cabinet to “embrace no deal” after her EU withdrawal agreement was rejected by MPs for a third time.

Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dominic Raab switched sides at the last minute and voted for the agreement after the prime minister said she would quit if the deal passed.

But 34 Tories still rebelled, and Northern Ireland’s DUP stood firm against it because of concerns about the Irish border backstop.

Labour also opposed the agreement, with only five of the party’s MPs voting in favour.

Theresa May said the implications of the vote were “grave” after her deal was voted down by 286 votes to 344: