Hugh McFadden and Ryan McHugh upbeat after final win – as attention turns to the championship

Donegal beat Meath to win the Allianz National Football League title at Croke Park before a crowd of over 23,000.

Donegal came from being five points adrift at half time to win by two, 1-17 to 1-15, and two of their key players were Hugh McFadden and Ryan McHugh.

McFadden noted how Donegal have a lot of young players which augurs well for the months ahead.

McHugh was glad to see that Donegal recovered after a poor start, and noted the good play in the goal scored by Jamie McGee.

The duo spoke with Oisin Kelly after the game.