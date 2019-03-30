Harps boss Ollie Horgan gives his reaction after heavy defeat by Waterford

Finn Harps went down 4-0 to Waterford at the RSC on Friday night and remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Harps actually matched Waterford in the opening quarter, but the sending off of Mark Coyle on 28 minutes proved to be a major turning point.

Horgan was pleased with the application shown by his players but being a man down they were always up against it for the remainder of the game against a team of Waterford’s quality.

Ollie Horgan reflected on the game when he spoke with Chris Ashmore.