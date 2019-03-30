Donegal come from behind to beat Meath in Division 2 Final

Donegal are the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Champions.

They beat Meath 1-17 to 1-15 in the final at Croke Park.

Meath had the better of the first half and raced into a 1-6 to 0-1 lead inside 12 minutes with Thomas O’Reilly getting their goal. Indeed, they led by eight at one stage.

Donegal then came back into the game more – Neil McGee was brought on as a substitute – but Meath had a goal and a point disallowed before the went in leading by 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time.

Oisin Gallen’s fourth point of the game reduced the deficit to just a point, 1-14 to 0-16 with 15 minutes left.

Donegal took the lead for the first time after 57 minutes when Jamie Brennan put the ball into the net following a great sweeping move to put them ahead by 1-16 to 1-14.

Man of the match Michael Murphy got some crucial scores late on as Donegal won by two.