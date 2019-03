Derry lifted the Allianz National Football League Division 4 title after coming from behind to beat a spirited Leitrim.

Leitrim led by 0-6 to 0-3 early on by but at half-time Derry had moved into a 0-10 to 0-7 lead and they never looked back.

in the end they won by 0-20 to 0-16.

After the game, Derry boss Damian McErlain expressed his satisfaction with the win.