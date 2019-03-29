Two commercial premises in Lifford targeted overnight

An investigation has been launched after damage was caused to two commercial premises in the Lifford area in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai say they are investigating two incidents of criminal damage at two seperate retail premises in the Bridge Street area of the town.

A front window of each of the premises was smashed during the incident.

Local Councillor Gary Doherty says last nights incidents follow numerous break ins in the area over the past few weeks.

Today he has issued a direct appeal to those engaging in such criminal activity to desist: