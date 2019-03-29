Toland & Barrett on Republic of Ireland’s WNT Squad for Italy challenge

Milford’s Amber Barrett, who plays for Peamount United and St. Johnston’s Tyler Toland, who is a Kildrum Tigers player, have both been called up to the Republic of Ireland’s Woman’s National Team squad for their fixture against Italy.

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has described his team’s fixture against Italy next week as a challenge against one of Europe’s top teams.

Announcing the squad that will travel to Italy for the friendly game, Bell said the tie is exactly the sort of game the players should be involved in as they step up preparations for the European Championship qualifiers which kick-off in September.

The 20-player squad will meet-up on Monday (April 1) for a four-day Irish-based camp ahead of travelling to Italy next Friday.

The match will take place in the Italian city of Reggio Emilia on Tuesday, April 9 at 18.30 (17.30 Irish time).