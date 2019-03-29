Six men released from custody following single vehicle collision

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following the report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Culmore Road yesterday.

In a statement Inspector Mullan said that police received a report at approximately 9.45am yesterday morning that a silver-coloured Audi A6 car had collided with a wall in the area.

Six men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of traffic-related offences.

All six men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information. Anyone who was in the Culmore Road area around 9:45am yesterday and witnessed the collision is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101.