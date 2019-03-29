Reaction: Derry City back on form with Sligo win

Derry City are up to fourth in the Premier Division standings after Friday’s 2-0 victory over Sligo Rovers.

David Parkhouse and Ciaran Harkin scored the goals to give the Candystrips the win at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and their third of the campaign.

They sit three points adrift of third placed Bohemians and are just one point ahead of Waterford and Cork.

Derry’s next two games are a League Cup tie on Tuesday and then Finn Harps next Friday.

After the win over Sligo, Highland’s Martin Holmes spoke with Aly Gilchrist, scorer Ciaran Harkin and first assistant manager Kevin Deery…