Preparations for potential Twin Towns bypass ‘must begin now’

Donegal County Council is being urged to help businesses in the Twin Towns prepare for any impacts a potential bypass may have.

It comes as the deadline for feedback and comments on the preferred route corridor for the controversial TEN-T project closes today.

One proposal is to construct a purpose built ring road into the heart of the Twin Towns in the event of the bypass going ahead

Cllr Patrick McGowan says there’s still ample time to make adequate preparations but it’s imperative for that work to begin now: