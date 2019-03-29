Man with Moville address refused bail due to ‘Brexit chaos’

A District Judge in the North has warned that he will not be granting bail to anyone who has an address in the Republic of Ireland due to the chaos surrounding Brexit.

Judge Barney McElholm was speaking at Derry Magistrates Court the case of a man who was extradited from the Republic after he failed to turn up for an assault and affray case dating back to 2014.

32 year old John Paul McGowan of Mill Glen, Moville who was charged with assault and causing affray of September 19th 2014 was extradited on the morning of his court appearance.

A police officer opposed bail, telling the court a warrant had been issued for the defendant previously after he failed to answer his bail and that in November last he had been arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant and extradited this week.

An application for bail to an address in the Republic was lodged but, referring to Brexit Judge McElholm said: “There is one major problem with that word, I am not even going to say, in that no one knows what will happen.

The judge said nobody has a plan and that he could not countenance granting bail to addresses in the Republic.

He said it applies to all cases and addresses he may have accepted in the past.

McGowan was remanded in custody to appear again on April 4.