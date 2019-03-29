Letterkenny ‘severely lacking’ in community Gardai – Chamber President

The President of the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce says more community Gardai are needed for the town and surrounding area.

Lenard Watson was reacting to the findings of the Oireachtas Justice Committee report which was published yesterday.

The report recommended that rural areas that lost Garda stations during the economic crash should get more resources and have vacant positions filled.

Mr. Watson believes community Gardai are the cornerstone of effective policing and for Letterkenny to be severely lacking is a cause of huge concern: