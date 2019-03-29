Irish Water publishes CPO documents for Burtonport Sewage Scheme

Irish Water has published Compulsory Purchase Orders for lands which it says are required for the Burtonport Sewage Scheme.

The documents have been submitted to An Bord Pleanala, and a formal planning application will now br made to Donegal County Council.

Irish Water says at present, the equivalent of 160 wheelie bins of untreated wastewater is being discharged into Rutland Sound every day, and that’s unsustainable.

The amenity says in its plan, new sewer pipes, pumping station and wastewater treatment plant have all been sized to accommodate an increase in the local population, and facilitate future growth in the area.

Consultations have been on-going with all landowners identified on the proposed scheme, but Irish Water says it was unable to acquire all of the required wayleaves and lands on a voluntary basis.

Given the importance of the project to the waste water infrastructure, Irish Water says it will now endeavour to acquire the wayleaves and lands by way of Compulsory Purchase Order.

The timeline for the commencement of works is subject to the Planning and CPO statutory approvals.

Local Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says this is a positive announcement, making way for further progress on the project: