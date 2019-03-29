Government urged to introduce measures to support Sexual Offences Act

The Government has been urged to introduce a range of measures to support the Sexual Offences Act, 2017.

The Law was enacted on February 22nd 2017 making the purchase of sex a criminal offence.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn this week, hosted a briefing for all members of the Oireachtas during which a range of organisations stressed the importance of the legislation and supports required to ensure its implementation.

Senator MacLochlainn says this is something directly affecting people nationally as well as locally: