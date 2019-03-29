Five Donegal schools to benefit from €7m energy efficiency programme

5 schools in Donegal are to take part in a pilot programme which will target energy use reduction and efficiency.

17 schools nationwide are taking part in the €7 million Government-funded programme for 2019.

The programme focuses on projects to reduce energy consumption, test retrofit solutions, build capacity and test delivery and procurement models.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh says the programme will demonstrate the most environmentally-friendly, high-performance and cost-effective solutions to turn older school buildings into top-rated energy-efficient buildings.

In Donegal, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, Gaelscoil Adhamhnain, Loreto Secondary School, Scoil Mhuire, and St Oran’s NS will be taking part.