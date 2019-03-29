Eight week ban for Stute’s Ronan Doherty

Institute’s Ronan Doherty has been hit with an eight week suspension by the Irish FA for beating on his team to lose an Irish League Premiership game.

Doherty admitted to a breach of betting rules after he placed a bet on Institute to lose to Ballymena United in February, a game which Ballymena won 2-1 at the Brandywell.

The midfielder was immediately suspended by the club and the IFA disciplinary committee took into consideration Institute’s actions.

Doherty will be available again from Monday 8th April. He was also instructed to donate his winnings to charity.