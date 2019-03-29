Donegal v Meath LIVE on Highland

Having sealed promotion back to Division One, Donegal’s next target before Championship is wrapping up the League title.

They return to Croke Park this weekend to contest the Division Two Final against the Royal County of Meath.

Join the Highland Team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne at GAA Headquarters for full LIVE match commentary from 5pm this Saturday evening.

Highland’s coverage in association with GAL OIL – Fuel you can trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin., Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.