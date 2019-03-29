Donegal men involved with Ireland in Scotland

The Republic of Ireland started their Centenary Shield campaign with a 1-1 draw against Scotland in Ayr on Thursday night.

Four Finn Harps players were part of the William O’Connor lead Republic U18 side. Darragh Ellison, Corey McBride and Lee McLaughlin all started while Jack Doherty was an unused sub.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan and physio Mickey McGlynn are also part of the backroom team.

Brandon Bermingham equalised for Ireland two minutes into the second half.

Ireland’s next game is against England in Dublin on Friday April 12th.