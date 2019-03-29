Donegal fisherman ends hunger strike

Greencastle fisherman Gerard Kelly has ended a hunger strike protest outside the Dail.

It’s after the Sea Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2017 passed all stages in the Dáil last night, and is now going to the president to be signed into law.

The Bill will now give reciprocal rights to boats owned and operated in Northern Ireland and Ireland to fish within a 0.6 mile radius of Ireland’s coast.

Mr Kelly embarked on the protest saying while he had no objection to small fishermen in Northern Ireland fishing in Irish waters, large foreign vessels were using Northern Ireland as a flag of convenience to fish at volumes which were unsustainable.