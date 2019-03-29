Clarity sought over delays in social housing for Stranorlar MD

Further clarity is being sought over delays in social housing schemes for the Stranorlar Municipal District.

Construction on eleven social housing units in the Raphoe area was due to start mid last year however the project has yet to get underway.

Meanwhile, work on six units in St Johnston only began two weeks ago despite initial plans to begin mid last year.

Coupled with this, Cllr Gerry Crawford believes there are major stumbling blocks with the HAP scheme.

He’s calling on Donegal County Council to urgently address these issues: