Calls for referendum on Irish Unity in event of no deal Brexit

A Donegal Deputy has told the Taoiseach that there must be a referendum on Irish unity in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking in the Dail during Post-European Council Statements.

He called on the Taoiseach to establish an All-Ireland Forum on Irish Unity and to call on the British government to stage a Unity referendum in the event Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

Deputy Doherty told Leo Varadkar that he must do what is right in line with the Good Friday Agreement: