Sea Fisheries Amendment Bill passes all stages of Dail

The Sea Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2017 has passed all stages in the Dáil.

The Bill will now give reciprocal rights to boats owned and operated in Northern Ireland and Ireland to fish within a 0.6 mile radius of Ireland’s coast.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail earlier that the Bill retrospectively legalises the exploitation of a number of dwindling fish resources which have been decimated by foreign vessels using a Northern address.

He said the Government had ample opportunity to review the Voisinage Agreement:

Meanwhile, Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has expressed his deep disappointment at this evening’s developments: