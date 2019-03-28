Report on rural policing ‘damning indictment’ of Government policy

The Donegal GRA spokesperson has described a new report from the Oireachtas Justice Committee as a damning indictment of Government policy in recent years.

The report on community policing and tackling rural crime recommends that rural areas that lost Garda stations during the economic crash should get more resources and have vacant positions filled.

It says Gardai need more training and support to deal with people suffering from mental health problems.

The report also recommends more patrols in rural areas, increased funding for text alert systems and better use of social media by Gardai to improve engagement with isolated communities.

GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor doesn’t hold out much hope for the report to be acted upon: