Pringle criticises Government for rushing Sea-Fisheries Amendment Bill

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the Government for what he claims is the rushing through of the Sea-Fisheries Amendment Bill.

Deputy Thomas Pringle has told the Dail that the Government has had ample amount of time to review the voisinage agreement which dates back to the 1960s rather than panicking now in the face of Brexit.

Donegal fisherman, Gerard Kelly remains on hunger strike outside Leinster House today in response to the Government’s proposals to reintroduce the controversial legislation which permits foreign-owned fishing vessels use a Northern address access to Irish waters.

Deputy Pringle says the situation is appalling: