L’Kenny Sexual Assault Treatment Unit received additional funding

The Health Minister has today committed additional funding for the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in Letterkenny.

Half a million euro is being allocated nationally to improve sexual assault treatment units.

The number of forensic nurse examiners will double and they will now be able to travel to patients if necessary.

Last year, Donegal woman Dominique Meehan shared details of having to wait five hours and travel from Dublin to Mullingar to access a treatment unit after she was raped in 2015.

Health Minister Simon Harris says the funding will mean victims won’t have to go through what she did: