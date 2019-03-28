Hugh McFadden looking to make the most of league final

Donegal have the opportunity to lift some silverware ahead of championship when they meet Meath in the Division Two League Final (Throw In 5pm) on Saturday at Croke Park.

With promotion already in the bag a trip to Dublin is seen as a bonus.

Hugh McFadden says they have to make the most of the opportunity as winning medals doesn’t come around very often.

Speaking with Ryan Ferry, The Killybegs man feels they are more relaxed ahead of the final…

