Horgan hopeful on getting result in Waterford

Finn Harps quest for a first Premier Division win continues on Friday night when they face Waterford United at the RSC Grounds.

Harps go into the game bottom of the table with six defeats in eight games and sit five points behind Waterford who are three places above them in the standings.

They are down four starters with Harry Ascroft and Sean Boyd now joining Gareth Harkin and Mark Timlin on the injured list.

Ascroft picked up groin strain in training while Boyd has damaged a hamstring.

Nathan Boyle is a doubt due to a bout of sickness.

Manager Olllie Horgan says they will look to trouble Waterford and are hopeful of getting a result…