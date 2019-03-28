GAA Programme – Damian Diver, Paudge McGowan & Brian Sweeney

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, ahead of Saturday’s Division Two Allianz National Football League final meeting of Donegal and Meath in Croke Park, Tom Comack is joined by former Donegal player Damian Diver. The Ardara man made his senior county debut against Meath, in the league in Navan, back in 1995.

Tom is also joined by Brian Sweeney a member of the Letterkenny Gaels group that won the Ulster Scór Sinsir last weekend.

And the Leitrim man who remembers the last time Leitrim and Derry met in Croke Park, Paudge McGowan recalls the 1958 league semi-final meeting of the two counties.