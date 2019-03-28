Funding package announced for heritage sites & projects in Donegal

A funding package of €95,000 has been announced for Heritage Sites and Projects in Donegal.
A total of thirteen projects across the county are to benefit from the funding, as part of Government scheme to protect structures and buildings
The funding was approved under the 2019 Structures at Risk Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.
In a statement this morning, Donegal Minister Joe McHugh said the money will ensure conservation and repair of protected structures across Donegal which are important for cultural identity, giving people a sense of pride of place and developing tourism.
The projects benefiting under the Built Heritage Fund are:
Dunmore House, Carrigans, Co. Donegal – Replacement of electrical wiring – €3,000
Temon House, Magery, Dungloe – External wall repair, mitigation of damp – €5,000
St Ernans, Donegal – External wall repair €4,000
Stranorlar Church of Ireland, Stranorlar – Restoration of lattice windows €4,000
House, The Diamond, Raphoe – Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork – €7,000
Napoleonic Gun Battery, Rathmullan – Mitigation of damp, rainwater goods repair/replacement, roof repair, conservation report to inform works – €6,500
Dunree Lighthouse – Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork – €5,000
Mannies Bar, Main Street, Convoy – Roof repair, structures & coverings – €9,500
The Old Fort Inn, Greencastle – Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork – €7,500
Lifford Old Courthouse, Lifford – Restoration of wooden windows – €5,500
Leitir Corn mill, Leitir – Restoration of windows doors – €3,000
The projects benefiting under the Historic Structures Fund are:
St Mura’s Cross 9th Century and the Ruin of Old Church, St Mura’s Graveyard, Fahan, Lifford – €15,000
Buncrana Castle – South pavilion roof and main roof – €17,000