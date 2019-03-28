Funding package announced for heritage sites & projects in Donegal

A funding package of €95,000 has been announced for Heritage Sites and Projects in Donegal.

A total of thirteen projects across the county are to benefit from the funding, as part of Government scheme to protect structures and buildings

The funding was approved under the 2019 Structures at Risk Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

In a statement this morning, Donegal Minister Joe McHugh said the money will ensure conservation and repair of protected structures across Donegal which are important for cultural identity, giving people a sense of pride of place and developing tourism.

The projects benefiting under the Built Heritage Fund are:

Dunmore House, Carrigans, Co. Donegal – Replacement of electrical wiring – €3,000

Temon House, Magery, Dungloe – External wall repair, mitigation of damp – €5,000

St Ernans, Donegal – External wall repair €4,000

Stranorlar Church of Ireland, Stranorlar – Restoration of lattice windows €4,000

House, The Diamond, Raphoe – Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork – €7,000

Napoleonic Gun Battery, Rathmullan – Mitigation of damp, rainwater goods repair/replacement, roof repair, conservation report to inform works – €6,500

Dunree Lighthouse – Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork – €5,000

Mannies Bar, Main Street, Convoy – Roof repair, structures & coverings – €9,500

The Old Fort Inn, Greencastle – Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork – €7,500

Lifford Old Courthouse, Lifford – Restoration of wooden windows – €5,500

Leitir Corn mill, Leitir – Restoration of windows doors – €3,000

The projects benefiting under the Historic Structures Fund are:

St Mura’s Cross 9th Century and the Ruin of Old Church, St Mura’s Graveyard, Fahan, Lifford – €15,000

Buncrana Castle – South pavilion roof and main roof – €17,000