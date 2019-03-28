Fears mounting in Carrigans & Killea over high number of crashes

There are further calls on Donegal County Council to install more traffic calming measures in two of border villages as a matter of urgency.

Fears are mounting in Carrigans and Killea that someone will be killed due to the high frequency of crashes in both villages.

The local authority in its response has said that it will continue to monitor problematic locations on a countywide basis.

Cllr Paul Canning believes a ramp system would fare well in both villages, and says it’s clear that safety measures already established are not working: