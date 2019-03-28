Family of man who died at St Columba’s Hospital bring legal action against HSE

The family a man who died tragically in St Columba’s Hospital is bringing a High Court action against the HSE.

30-year-old Karl Collins died at the hospital in Sligo on 3 April 2017 after seeking help for anxiety and insomnia, according to RTÉ.

Collins, who had been living in Bundoran, presented to St Columba’s on 1 April 2017, RTÉ reported.

On 3 April 2017, it’s understood that a nurse found him unresponsive in his room and efforts to resuscitate him failed.

An inquest, which returned a verdict of suicide, heard an apology from the HSE.

The High Court proceedings were issued on Tuesday 26 March by John Collins against the HSE.

John Collins is represented by solicitors O’Connor Johnson.

In a statement, the HSE said: “It would be inappropriate for the HSE to comment as the matter is before the court.”