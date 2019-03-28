Donegal student addresses Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action

A Donegal student has told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action that this is just the beginning of a climate revolution.

Conal O’Boyle was part of a group of Donegal students who travelled to Dublin yesterday to present a petition to Minister Richard Bruton.

Today, he addressed the Committee raising a number of issues including the lack of infrastructure in the North West.

The student from Muff told those in attendance that climate action has been overshadowed by Brexit and now is the time to change that: