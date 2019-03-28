Delan Devine not underestimating Sligo

Derry City host Sligo Rovers in a Friday night North West Derby at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Derry sit 5th in the division ahead of Sligo who are 8th but just one point separates them.

Peter Cherrie will need to be assessed before the game while Patrick McClean is struggling for fitness. Those that were on International duty have returned fit.

Sligo have in their ranks, Donegal men Johnny Dunleavy, Kyle Callan McFadden and Jack Keaney.

Derry boss Declan Devine says they will not underestimate Rovers and his players are raring to go…