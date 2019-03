Concern has been raised that the Public Service Centre in Carndonagh is not being utilised to its full potential.

There are currently five public service centres in Donegal however some services in Carndonagh have been moved to Letterkenny over the years.

The local authority says that it intends to carry out a countrywide review.

Cllr Martin Farren believes that re-establishing and increasing services provided in the Carndonagh centre would serve the people of Inishowen better: