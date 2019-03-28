Caolan Irwin to benefit “Young Racer” support package

2018 Masters Superbike Championship ‘Young Racer of the Year’ award winner, Caolán Irwin, recently put pen to paper to confirm his 2019 programme which will see him return to the British Superbike paddock, to race in the Superstock 600 class.

The Donegal native will contest the extremely competitive series on a brand new Kawasaki ZX6, with financial backing from the Young Racer Award sponsors, Dawn International, Mondello Park and EICL. Thanks must also go to the BSB organisers who are assisting with the Young Racer programme.

Caolán’s 2019 programme kicks off in two weeks’ time with the official BSB test at Silverstone on April 9th. This will be the Kilmacrennan racers’ first opportunity to sample his new machine, which is currently being built. Following the test the team will have just ten days before the championship returns to the Northampton track for the season opener.

Having completed his deal with the Young Racer award organisers Caolán said “I am delighted to sign the contract to formally start my working relationship with the organisers and the associated sponsors. As I have said previously I cannot stress how crucial this award has been in the progression of my career as I prepare for a full season in the British Superstock 600 Championship. I have completed a very successful pre season testing schedule with my team which will be released in the next few weeks. I feel very proud to be representing Mondello Park and the awards sponsors this season as it is a terrific incentive by the organisers to help young Irish racers make the step up to the next level.”

Irwin’s plan is to compete in all of the British Superstock series and having taken his maiden podium in 2018, and finished in the championship top ten, the Young racer of the Year’s aim is to lift the title at his second attempt. Alongside his BSB commitments, Caolán will also contest any non clashing Masters Supersport Championship rounds.