Buncrana tops list of Mica affected areas

Following the analysis of almost 1200 registrations in Donegal, the Mica Action Group has found that Buncrana, including Fahan tops the list of areas affected by defective blocks with 185 homes registered.

The group says Letterkenny moving into second place with 154 homeowners registered indicates that the defective block issue affects a much wider area.

Findings also reveal 128 registrations in the Greater Malin area, inclusive of Malin Head, followed by 115 in Carndonagh, 83 in Clonmany and 43 in Culdaff.

The group says this is only a snapshot as the number of properties affected continues to increase.