New figures have revealed that 32 social housing units in Inishowen have been lying vacant for more than three months while 588 families on the peninsula are currently on the housing waiting list.

Countywide, almost 100 Council houses have remained unoccupied over the same period with Inishowen having the largest number.

It has led to urgent calls on Donegal County Council to speed up its housing allocation process.

Cllr Jack Murray says there’s growing frustration among those affected: