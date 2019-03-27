Officer injured as driver evades PSNI in Newtownstewart

The PSNI are appealing for information after an officer was struck by a car attempting to escape Police in Newtownstewart.

On Monday a blue Volswagen Passat bearing false registration plates being driven by a man Police were keen to speak to was observed in the town.

Its reported the vehicle stopped briefly however, a Police officer sustained injuries as he was knocked to the ground as the motorist made a getaway.

Police say it is imperative this vehicle is taken off the roads before someone is seriously injured or worse.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or a blue Volkswagen Passat with the partial registration GKZ being driven in the area of Castle Brae or the town centre between 5pm and 6pm on Monday evening last is asked to contact the PSNI.