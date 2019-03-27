Minister fails to give definitive date for Mica Redress rollout

The Housing Minister has repeated his commitment to the delivery of a Mica redress scheme for affected homeowners in Donegal but when pressed for a timescale, Eoghan Murphy failed to give a definitive date for the roll out of the scheme.

It was in response to Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue who told Minister Murphy that the continuous kicking the can down the road on the issue is no longer acceptable.

The Minister hinted that the scheme may be implemented in the coming weeks but could not confirm: