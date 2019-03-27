Man in serious condition after sustaining head injuries in Derry

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he sustained head injuries in the Grafton Street area of Derry in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 43 year old man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries at around 12:45am yesterday morning.

Police say his condition is critical but stable.

Police are appealing to anyone who anyone who was in the Grafton Street area in the early hours of yesterday morning and who may be able to assist with inquires is asked to contact Detectives in Strand Road.