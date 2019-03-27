Letterkenny Hospital introduce text reminder service

Letterkenny University Hospital has introduced a text reminder service for patients who have outpatient appointments at the hospital.

From this week the text reminders will be rolled out to all outpatient clinics on a phased basis.

In a statement today Seán Murphy, General Manager said that the service is being introduced to make it easier for patients to remember their appointments and attend their outpatient appointments.

On average 108 people do not turn up to their appointments every week which is a waste in resources and a lost opportunity to offer the appointment to someone else on the waiting list.

The text reminders will be sent 2 weeks ahead of the appointment and a second reminder will be sent 2 days ahead of the appointment.

Patients are then prompted to contact the hospital if they are unable to attend and we can then reschedule their appointments and offer the slot to another patient.